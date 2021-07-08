Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marblehead, MA

Marblehead: North Shore community steeped in maritime history

telegram.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe darnedest thing happens in Marblehead. People, strangers (perfect or otherwise) say a polite, even cheery “hello” as they pass by. Where does this happen nowadays?. Admittedly this only seems to occur while wandering up and down the hilly, narrow lanes that make up the bulk of this quaint seaside town. It didn’t occur among the distractions of the busier commercial streets — not that there are many of those, and neither are they too commercial.

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
State
Ohio State
Marblehead, MA
Government
City
Marblehead, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Museum#Smithsonian Museum#Maritime History#Manhattan#The Jeremiah Lee Mansion#The Marblehead Museum#Old Town House#Georgian#British#Menotomy Lrb#Navy#Hessian#The Boston Yacht Club#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy