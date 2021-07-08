Marblehead: North Shore community steeped in maritime history

The darnedest thing happens in Marblehead. People, strangers (perfect or otherwise) say a polite, even cheery “hello” as they pass by. Where does this happen nowadays?. Admittedly this only seems to occur while wandering up and down the hilly, narrow lanes that make up the bulk of this quaint seaside town. It didn’t occur among the distractions of the busier commercial streets — not that there are many of those, and neither are they too commercial.