In Missouri, an Artist Molded a Contemporary Studio From a 1926 Slaughterhouse
Don Wiegand was just 17 years old when he made a handshake agreement with his father to buy his future home: an abandoned slaughterhouse his family owned in Chesterfield, Mo. But even he couldn’t have imagined then how big a role the decrepit building would play in his life and career as an artist. That day in the summer of 1965, he agreed to pay $30,000, plus interest, to own the building and 2 of the 5 acres that made up his family’s estate.www.mansionglobal.com
