City of Arcata issues statement in support of the LGBTQ+ Community
City of Arcata Statement in Support of the LGBTQ+ Community. Acts of vandalism to a City planter that was displaying flags and decorations to recognize and celebrate Pride Month have served as a reminder to the importance of remaining active in affirming the City’s commitment to support our LGBTQ+ community members and visitors. When events like this occur in our community it is important to consider the messages that the City conveys through both our words and our actions.madriverunion.com
Comments / 0