It might feel like there’s always a new space event every few weeks—a supermoon in April, the Strawberry Moon in June, and, just last week, planetary conjunction between Venus and Mars. A planetary conjunction happens when two planets appear to be close together when observed from Earth. On July 12, Venus and Mars looked to be just a finger’s width apart (though in reality, they were millions of miles apart, according to NASA). Viewing the planets doesn’t require too much work. According to Bart Fried, executive vice president of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York, you don’t need a pair of binoculars or a telescope to view Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn in the sky.