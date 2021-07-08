Cancel
FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for Bexar County, greater area through Friday evening

By Chief Meteorologist Chris Suchan
news4sanantonio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (2:15 PM):. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday evening for Bexar, Atascosa, Gonzales, Guadalupe and Wilson counties. Mostly cloudy, cool with scattered sprinkles and showers through the I-35 corridor. Better chances for a little heavier patchy rain will be in our south / east counties through the afternoon and shifting toward our eastern counties through the evening. No flooding risk today unless we see an area in our far east-southeastern counties get caught in downpours.

