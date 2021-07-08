FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for Bexar County, greater area through Friday evening

The National Weather Service (NWS) is providing information that some areas in Pinal County may have periods of heavy rain sometime today through Saturday. Flash flooding or areal flooding may be possible. Pinal County is urging all Pinal County residents to be prepared and plan ahead. "Please prepare yourself and your family for the potential of flooding. Just a few inches of water can cause significant damage to homes and property," states Flood Control Section Chief Joshua Plumb. "For those residing in low-lying areas, sandbags can be an easy way to reduce the risk of your home getting flooded."