Salem police seek help locating suspect wanted for deadly motel shooting
SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred at a motel last month. Police identify 21-year-old man found dead at Salem motel, investigation ongoing On June 8, officers responded to the Capital Inn, located at 1875 Fisher Road Northeast, at about 3:30 a.m. after a caller reported shots fired. Officers arrived to the motel and found Davontae Deshawn Smith, 21, of Portland, dead.www.kptv.com
