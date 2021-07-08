Cancel
Salem, OR

Salem police seek help locating suspect wanted for deadly motel shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred at a motel last month. Police identify 21-year-old man found dead at Salem motel, investigation ongoing On June 8, officers responded to the Capital Inn, located at 1875 Fisher Road Northeast, at about 3:30 a.m. after a caller reported shots fired. Officers arrived to the motel and found Davontae Deshawn Smith, 21, of Portland, dead.

