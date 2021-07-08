NCIS: Hawaii adds Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj

The four-part docuseries will explore the 1995 death at age 30 of the NWA co-founder and gangsta rap icon a month after he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Premiering Aug. 12, The Mysterious Death Of Eazy-E follows the personal journey of Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie, as she examines the unexplained circumstances surrounding her father’s death. There have been conspiracies surrounding the death of Eazy-E, who was diagnosed with HIV/AIDs. "Death Row Records founder Suge Knight once discussed, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, how killing someone with a contaminated blood injection, 'an Eazy-E thing,' was the new way to kill people rather than shooting them," explains Deadline's Peter White. "There were also suggestions that Eazy-E, who also ran Ruthless Records and signed artists such as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, had a hit out on him by white supremacists, while he was also thought to be under FBI watch, in part due to the Compton rapper’s songs such as Fuck the Police."
