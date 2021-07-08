Cancel
Hawaii State

NCIS: Hawaii adds Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj

 14 days ago
Māori-Niuean-​Samoan actor Tarrant will play a team member who can blend into any part of the islands because he's a local. Former Agent Carter star Gjokaj will play a Navy captain, a high-ranking commander of the Pacific Fleet who clashes with Vanessa Lachey's character.

