Keep your feet warm and toasty while you game with the Razer Sneki Snek Slippers. Even better, these slippers are ones you can feel good about since they’re made of recycled polyester. Plus, each pair sold results in 10 saved trees for a step towards sustainability. What’s more, the warm, plush lining envelops your feet. And the slip-resistant soles give you the stability and grip you need to move around the house. Additionally, thickly padded insoles absorb impact and provide support. Meanwhile, the elastic sock insert holds your feet in place as you walk. Moreover, the soft, velvety finish allows these slippers to feel soft and luxurious both inside and outside. Finally, you’ll love the adorable design based on Sneki Snek, a character created by one of Razer’s designers for his newborn.