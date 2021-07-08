Malakai Black (Aleister Black) Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling
Malakai Black, formerly known as the Aleister Black, now has a new home. It only took 35 days for Aleister Black to find a new home after being released by WWE on Wednesday, June 2. Prior to his release, he had just come back on the May 21 WWE SmackDown to seemingly start a program with Big E Langston as he cost him the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal 4-Way that also included Apollo Crews, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.www.fightful.com
