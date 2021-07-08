Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Malakai Black (Aleister Black) Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling

By Robert DeFelice
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Malakai Black, formerly known as the Aleister Black, now has a new home. It only took 35 days for Aleister Black to find a new home after being released by WWE on Wednesday, June 2. Prior to his release, he had just come back on the May 21 WWE SmackDown to seemingly start a program with Big E Langston as he cost him the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal 4-Way that also included Apollo Crews, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Aleister Black
Person
Arn Anderson
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Apollo Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#The Aleister Black#Big E Langston#Malakaiblack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Signs Two Year Deal With AEW

The wrestling world has certainly become a little more interesting ever since the emergence of AEW as you never know when you might see a familiar face on AEW programming. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has been working in AEW as Lance Archer’s manager for some time now, and he recently revealed during an interview with Diamond Dallas Page that he signed a two year deal with All Elite Wrestling.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Buried’ On WWE Raw For Sad Reason

WWE star Keith Lee made his much-awaited return on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. But, that did not end well for The Limitless One as he surprisingly lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a quick match. The former NXT Champion One had been off WWE programming for...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Gone’ From WWE Raw?

WWE Universe had been expecting that Becky Lynch would be making her return at Money In The Bank pay-per-view as she has been teasing the fans. They were even hopeful of seeing ‘The Man’ back in the final minutes of this week’s Monday Night Raw. But, that did not happen,...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Not Returning’ To WWE?

WWE star Bray Wyatt has been away from the company for quite sometime now. He was last seen inside the ring at Wrestlemania 37 against Randy Orton. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that “there is still no timetable for his return to active duty for the company.”. Bray Wyatt return...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Drops Matt Riddle Bombshell

‘The Original Bro’ Matt Riddle has accomplished quite a lot during his relatively short time in a WWE ring as not only was he a standout for WWE NXT but is also a former WWE United States Champion. However one thing that you probably won’t see out of Riddle anytime soon is a match against former WWE Universal Champion – Brock Lesnar. Is Brock Lesnar eligible for an ‘imminent’ WWE return?
WWEComicBook

Report: Daniel Bryan Has Signed With AEW

Daniel Bryan has not appeared on WWE TV since the April 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and it was confirmed days later that his WWE contract had officially expired. While those initial reports did state WWE was hard at work trying to get him to sign a new deal, there has been no confirmation that he would be returning to the promotion., However, on Wednesday night Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net released a new report stating he has signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.
NFLWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Major AEW Signing News Leaks

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar is currently a free-agent. AEW have been targetting the free agents to sign and huge names like Daniel Bryan and recently CM Punk’s name popped up. Brock Lesnar to AEW as well?. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that AEW had four big...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Karrion Kross Makes WWE Raw Debut On 7/19

Karrion Kross arrives on WWE Raw. NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his WWE Raw debut on Monday, taking on Jeff Hardy. Kross tossed around Hardy for the majority of the match and was set to put Hardy away after a missing Swanton Bomb, but Hardy escaped the clutches of Kross and rolled him up, putting his feet on the ropes, for the victory.
WWEPWMania

Zelina Vega Comments On Aleister Black’s AEW Dynamite Debut

Zelina Vega (aka Thea Trinidad), who returned to WWE last Friday night on SmackDown, took to Twitter last night and reacted to the AEW debut of her husband, Malakai Black (aka Tommy End, Aleister Black). As noted, Black made his AEW debut on last night’s Road Rager special. He attacked...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Malakai Black, fka Aleister Black in WWE, makes surprise AEW Dynamite debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Aleister Black is now a part of All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE star made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. His new ring name is Malakai Black. During the opening match of the show...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Malakai Black On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To New Theme He Presented

Appearing on Drinks With Johnny, AEW star Malakai Black talked about his struggle with depression. He revealed that for the longest time he fueled his wrestling career from it, and it wasn’t until being diagnosed with depression at 28 years old did he start to realize how unhealthy his behavior was.
WWEPWMania

Xia Li Status Update After WWE NXT Main Event Concern

Xia Li was apparently OK backstage after last night’s WWE NXT show. Last night’s NXT main event saw NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez retain her title over Li. There was an incident towards the end of the match where Gonzalez delivered a twisting splash from the second rope, and the match had to be stopped while a referee and then two medics checked on Li from ringside. After a few minutes, Li got back up and the match resumed. Gonzalez immediately grabbed Li and delivered her finisher for the pin to end the match.
CelebritiesPWMania

What Jim Ross Told Malakai Black After Black’s AEW Dynamite Debut

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jim Ross talked about Malakai Black’s debut AEW Dynamite:. “Well, I’ll tell you the honest to God truth – I didn’t even know that he was there. We were in a unique building that was kind of old school, had different levels, and different, little cubby-holes. It was funny, Mark (Henry), Big Show and I shared a room for the announcers. I didn’t see this guy all day long, so I was shocked at how it came off.
WWEmyq105.com

CM Punk Reportedly Returning to Wrestling, Has Had Talks with AEW

CM Punk has reportedly had talks with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and could be returning to professional wrestling after leaving WWE seven years ago. First reported by Fightful Select through their Patreon subscription, Punk has had “ongoing conversations” with AEW. Cultaholic notes from the report that there’s no confirmation about an official deal being made and, “Other companies are also reportedly interested in signing Punk as an in-ring performer but no ‘specific offers or overtures’ have been made. WWE management also believe Punk is AEW bound.”
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 7/8 – WKPWP New Mailbag & Keller & Powell Flagship Flashback: (7-5-11) Hangman-Dark Order, Malakai Black debut, true heels in 2021, Cena-Rock, more (143 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller reads and responds to new Mailbag questions on Hangman Page and Dark Order, the debut of Malakai Black, is it possible to have true heels in 2021, and more. Then, in a podcast from ten years ago (7-5-11), Wade was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell to discuss the Vince McMahon-John Cena angle on Raw, the Cruiserweight Division, the prospects of Cena vs. Rock, R-Truth, The Miz, TNA Impact, Forgotten Storyline Cliffhangers, Eric Bischoff and Dixie Carter, and more including a running bit on Canada Day vs. The Fourth of July. They take live calls for most of the first hour, then go in-depth on Raw and Impact in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy