Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yonkers, NY

Pedestrian In 'Grave' Condition After Being Struck By Motorcycle In Westchester

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqE9o_0arGMEr000
McLean Avenue in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian remains hospitalized in “grave” condition nearly two weeks after being struck by a motorcyclist in Westchester, police said.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, officers in Yonkers responded to a stretch of McLean Avenue, where there was a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a motorcycle.

According to the department, both the pedestrian and motorcyclist were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A Yonkers Police Department spokesperson said the pedestrian is still being treated at an area hospital for her injuries, and police said she remains in “grave condition.”

The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated, and later released. Police noted that he has been cooperative with investigators.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. More information is expected to be released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Westchester County, NY
Traffic
Yonkers, NY
Accidents
Westchester County, NY
Accidents
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
Yonkers, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Yonkers Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 57-year-old on Long Island. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, in Hempstead, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said the man riding the motorcycle was southbound on Baldwin Road when he was involved in...
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Westchester Hit-Run Crash

New York State Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver who allegedly left the scene of a crash in Westchester County that killed a motorcyclist. Cesar L. Zapata Ramirez, age 28, of the Bronx, was arrested on Tuesday, July 20, for leaving the scene of the crash on I-87 in Yonkers, said Trooper Tara McCormick.
Lansdale, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Overnight Fire Damages Lansdale Restaurant

A restaurant in Montgomery County was left heavily damaged after a fire broke out overnight Thursday, authorities said. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. to Wimberly Spanish Food Pizza and Pasta at 4th and Walnut Streets in Lansdale, according to Fairmount Fire Company. There were no injuries reported. The cause...
Clifton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Trucker Killed In Clifton Industrial Accident

A truck driver was killed when a load of pipe fell on him Thursday morning at an electrical construction company warehouse in Clifton, responders said. The mishap occurred at Thea Enterprises on Allwood Road shortly before 8 a.m., they said. Colleagues and responders conducted CPR after the out-of-state delivery driver...
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspects At Large After Area Pharmacy Burglary, Police Say

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a burglary at an area pharmacy where the suspects sought drugs, authorities said. Police in Rockland County said that at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, suspects broke into NeighboRx on North Middletown Road in Pearl River by breaking the glass on the front door and gaining illegal entry to the pharmacy.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Route 46 Stop Yields 500 Oxy Pills, Hudson Driver Jailed

A Palisades Park police officer nabbed a driver from Jersey City with nearly 500 Oxycontin pills before dawn Thursday, authorities said. Officer Hochan Choi stopped a 2016 BMW X5 driven by Christopher Nunez, 27, for several motor vehicle violations on eastbound Route 46 around 2:30 a.m., Detective Sgt. Alex Monteleone said.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? Bensalem Police Probe Car Wash Arson

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who they say set fire to a money machine at a car wash in Bensalem overnight Wednesday. Security footage obtained by police captured a man using a blowtorch to set a money machine on fire around 2:40 a.m. at the Red Rhino Car Wash on Bristol Pike, according to Bensalem police.
Kingston, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Man

Police are asking the public for help locating a man who has been missing for more than four months after leaving a Hudson Valley health center. Authorities in Ulster County said 57-year-old John Spreitzer of Kingston was last seen leaving the area of the Hudson Valley Health Alliance Broadway Campus, on Wednesday, March 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy