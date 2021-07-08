Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to lead Painkiller, Netflix's opioid crisis limited series

Cancel
The six-episode limited series about the origins of the opioid crisis has cast Aduba as an investigator leading the case against Purdue Pharma. Broderick will play Richard Sackler, scion of the billionaire Sackler family and senior executive at Purdue Pharma.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

