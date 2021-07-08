Four area farms team up for summer passport program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You’ve probably heard of gallery crawls and bar crawls, but this summer there’s a new crawl happening in the Charlotte area. Four area farms have teamed up for the Charlotte Area Farm Crawl summer passport program.

[ ALSO READ: Charlotte Motor Speedway to host summer drive-in movie series ]

Visit each farm at your leisure, pick up a free passport at the first location and get it stamped at each farm by Aug. 31.

Turn in your stamped passport at the last farm you visit to be eligible to win one of four prize packages from the farms. Each basket will be full of farm goodies, with a value of $60 each.

See below for more information on each farm:

Dallas Lavender Lane Farm

Address: 937 Old Willis School Road, Dallas

Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

U-pick lavender when in season plus farm animals, playground, the “Lavender Express” train and mini-golf.

Good Karma Ranch Alpaca Farm

Address: 1041 Brevard Place Road, Iron Station

Appointment required.

McLawland Farms

Address: 8632 Reedy Creek Road, Charlotte

U-pick blackberries and flowers, including zinnias, black-eyed Susans and sunflowers.

Appointment required.

Midland Farms

Address: 11000 Sam Black Road, Midland

Open most Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Check website or Facebook to confirm hours.

(WATCH: Mooresville farm successfully shifts business model to stay afloat during pandemic)

©2021 Cox Media Group