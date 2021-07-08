Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘After Yang’ Review: Colin Farrell Goes Poking Through Memories in This Thinking Person’s Sci-Fi

By Peter Debruge
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 14 days ago

“After Yang” takes place far enough in the future that it doesn’t seem unusual for a family to have acquired a virtual big brother for their adopted Chinese daughter. The robot — or “techno-sapien,” as such advanced appliances are politely referred to in the race-blind, android-accepting society writer-director Kogonada neatly imagines — has ceased to function, and the man of the house (Colin Farrell) has the tricky task of getting him fixed. You can’t flush a surrogate sibling the way you might a dead goldfish, but tinkering with it yields profound, thought-provoking results for the family, and audiences too, in this subtly crafted sci-fi parable.

variety.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Weinstein
Person
Sarita Choudhury
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Robert Bresson
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Haley Lu Richardson
Person
Philip K. Dick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Eastern#Japanese#Cheerios#A I#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Val' trailer: Val Kilmer tells his story in Amazon documentary

July 6 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Val. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring actor Val Kilmer, 61. The preview shows Kilmer reflect on his "magical life" and career. The film features Kilmer's home movies from throughout the decades, including footage from the sets of Top Gun and Batman Forever.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Josh Gad Addresses LeFou’s Sexuality on Disney Plus’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series: ‘Expect the Unexpected’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Queer Disney fans raised a rainbow flag in 2017 when it was revealed that in the Bill Condon-directed live-action adaptation of the animated hit “Beauty and the Beast,” LeFou — played by Josh Gad — was gay. Now the big question is, will LeFou be gay in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” Disney Plus series? That project revolves around the friendship between LeFou and Gaston (Luke Evans). More specifically, because it’s a prequel, will a storyline include LeFou’s coming-out journey?
Movieslwlies.com

After Yang – first-look review

Kogonada’s sci-fi-tinged family drama confirms its writer/director as one of cinema’s most vital new voices. If Kogonada’s debut feature Columbus navigated the fertile ground of how people relate to places, his follow-up moves onto the slightly more ambitious question of how we relate to the world at large. What shapes our understanding of life, family, society and our place within it? How is a memory formed? What does the brain choose to archive and forget?
TV Series/Film

‘The North Water’ Trailer: Whale Hunter Colin Farrell Goes Mad in the Arctic in New AMC Limited Series

The harsh elements are the least of everyone’s worries in The North Water trailer. The new AMC limited series follows a whaling ship in the Arctic that descends into chaos, with Colin Farrell going full-crazy to play a harpooner who seems to revel in the spilling of blood. In other words, The North Water doesn’t look like a laid-back, family-friendly show. Take a look at the bleak trailer below.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Dominic Monaghan joins AMC’s sci-fi thriller series Moonhaven

After appearing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Lord of the Rings and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan is set for another trip to space, having signed on for a role in AMC’s upcoming suspense thriller series Moonhaven from writer-producer Peter Ocko (Black Sails). As reported by the trade,...
MoviesDeadline

How ‘After Yang’ Director Kogonada Explored The Hidden Stories Of A Sci-Fi Drama: “I’m Often Curious About The People In The Background”

Kogonada, The Mononymous Director Who’d Prefer To Be Anonymous, Peers Into The Future – And The Human Soul – With His Sci-fi Drama ‘After Yang. In an ideal world, Kogonada’s work would speak for itself. He came to prominence with a series of short but powerful video essays that focused on a single aspect of a director’s work: faces in Hitchcock’s thrillers, mirrors in Bergman’s dramas, and the gentle quotidian pace of Yasujirō Ozu’s family sagas. Ozu, in particular, is a big influence on Kogonada, who adapted the name of Ozu’s screenwriter—Kôgo Noda—as an alias. “I’ve never identified much with my American name,” he has said, “which always feels a little strange to see or hear. My family uses a nickname that I’ve had since I was a kid.”
MoviesFirst Showing

Cannes 2021: Kogonada's 'After Yang' is Subtle Sci-Fi at its Very Best

It's not often that the Cannes Film Festival plays science fiction films, but when they do, they're some of the best science fiction films all year. After Yang is the second feature film directed by the Korean-American filmmaker known as "Kogonada", who made his debut in 2017 at the Sundance Film Festival with a feature called Columbus after creating video essays about cinema for years before that. It seems he has taken his experience with that film (and his vast knowledge of cinema) and developed even more as a filmmaker in crafting After Yang, a remarkably astute and beautifully compelling story about family and memory. After Yang is the best sci-fi film about artificial intelligence since Ex Machina, the kind of film that pulls you in and entices repeat viewings right away. It's one of these films that is going to be dissected and analyzed for years. The details in every frame, the depth in the storytelling, all while remaining so slick and minimalistic.
MoviesMovieWeb

Demonic Trailer Bends the Mind in Neill Blomkamp's Sci-Fi Horror Movie

IFC Midnight has released the official trailer for Demonic, the new twisted sci-fi horror movie from director Neill Blomkamp. Set for a release in theaters and on VOD on Aug. 20, the movie was shot in Canada during the pandemic and held its world premiere at Berlinale in March. IFC Midnight has since picked up the U.S. rights, and ahead of its release next month, a new trailer has been released. You can watch it below.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

TIFF 2021 Adds New Films by Zhang Yimou, Michael Pearce, and More

Taking place September 9-18, Toronto International Film Festival will feature a mix of in-person (thankfully now easier for U.S. citizens, due to the recent announcement of restrictions lifting) as well as digital screenings. On the heels of an initial lineup announcement that included Terence Davies’ Benediction, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and more, they’ve now unveiled more of their slate.
MoviesInverse

underrated sci-fi monster movie

This Star Wars director’s lesser-known Lovecraftian thriller is worth checking out. Before directing big-budget blockbusters, Gareth Edwards found himself stifled by them. As the director behind 2014’s Godzilla and 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Edwards has delivered crucial installments in Hollywood’s most storied franchises. But Edwards never would have landed Godzilla were it not for the strengths of his 2010 directorial debut.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Horror Icons Vernon Wells and Felissa Rose in LILITH A Horror Anthology

Genre icons Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior, Commando), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Return to Sleepaway Camp), Devanny Pinn (House of Manson, The Dawn), and Thomas Haley (Camp Twilight, Blind) star in the highly-anticipated new horror anthology, LILITH. LILITH, directed by Alex T.Hwang, and also starring Hunter Johnson (For Jennifer), Jennifer...
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Ayelet Zurer Joins Peter Ocko’s AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Losing Alice actress Ayelet Zurer is set to star opposite Lost alum Dominic Monaghan in Peter Ocko’s new AMC sci-fi drama Moonhaven. Zurer will play Maite Voss, the political leader of Moonhaven, a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth. Chosen and beloved by its citizens, Maite embodies the lunar mission to save humanity from self-destruction. But, haunted by a troubled past, she is drawn into the madness that risks the future of Earth.
TV SeriesWwd.com

Sarah Levy Leaves Behind ‘Schitt’s Creek’ for Sci-fi

There are plenty of people who have consumed all of “Schitt’s Creek” passionately and have fallen for the character Twyla, yet have no idea that the actress who portrays her, Sarah Levy, is in fact a member of the Levy family — son of Eugene, sister to the show’s creator, her older brother Dan. Much like the character that made her known, Sarah Levy is impossibly sweet (she’s Canadian, after all) and poised — and with the next stage of her career taking off, it would be a feat if she remained unknown for much longer.
MoviesComicBook

The Batman: Colin Farrell Reveals How Many Scenes He's in As Penguin

Colin Farrell revealed how many scenes will have him playing Penguin in The Batman. Matt Reeves’ superhero movie is fast approaching and Collider caught up with one of the stars. He told the site that he’s only in the film for about “five or six scenes.” But that nine minutes will probably leave a bit of an impact. DC FanDome brought a trailer last year, but a lot of The Batman remains shrouded in secrecy. It seems as though Paul Dano’s Riddler will be a central figure that Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader has to stalk around Gotham. The villain hasn’t been seen a ton on the big screen, so this should be a gas for fans. Zoe Kravitz is on hand to play the always-elusive Catwoman. Fans are more than amped for the multiple versions of Batman that will be on the big screen going forward. Check out what the actor had to say down below:
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Zola’ Director Janicza Bravo to Helm FX Pilot ‘Kindred’

FX has tapped “Zola” director and co-writer Janicza Bravo to direct the pilot of “Kindred,” starring Mallori Johnson in the lead role. Based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, “Kindred” follows Dana (Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of an independent future. She soon finds herself being pulled back and forth in time to an 1800s plantation to which her family is intimately linked. As an interracial romance weaves through her past and present, Dana struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy