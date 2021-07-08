Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mills County, TX

Three Sentenced in District Court

By rwturner
brownwoodnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to District Attorney Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Kristopher Easter, on probation for the felony offense of Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information was adjudicated and sentenced to Five (5) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Easter, on probation for the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance was adjudicated and sentenced to Twelve (12) months, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Mills County, TX
Mills County, TX
Government
Brown County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Court#Institutional Division#State Jail Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy