Three Sentenced in District Court
According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Kristopher Easter, on probation for the felony offense of Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information was adjudicated and sentenced to Five (5) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Easter, on probation for the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance was adjudicated and sentenced to Twelve (12) months, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.www.brownwoodnews.com
Comments / 1