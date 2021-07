Rory McIlroy insisted he would sleep a lot better after a birdie at the last salvaged a level-par 70 on a frustrating first day of The 149th Open. After opening with a birdie at Royal St George's, McIlroy looked in the mood to banish the memories of his horrific start in front of his home fans at Royal Portrush two years ago, when he pulled his first tee shot out of bounds and ran up a quadruple-bogey eight.