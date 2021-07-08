Suspect in stabbing of rabbi now facing hate crime charges

BOSTON — A man already charged with stabbing a rabbi outside a Jewish school in Boston now faces additional hate crime offenses.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Khaled Awad is now charged with a civil rights violation causing injury and intimidation with bodily injury.

A prosecutor says Awad, who is originally from Egypt, arrived in the U.S. with biased views against Jews, Christians and American culture.

He has already pleaded not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and six other charges in connection with the July 1 stabbing of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski outside the Shaloh House.

Awad was sent to a state hospital Thursday for a competency evaluation.

