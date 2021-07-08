Cancel
Ada County, ID

Change in the housing price trend? Data tells interesting stories in Ada, Canyon

By Don Day - BoiseDev editor
boisedev.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a rare lull in the upward trend of median home prices in Ada County for the month of June — but prices continue to march higher in Canyon County. That’s the story from the monthly data released by the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service which tracks home sales. Median price...

