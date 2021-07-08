Change in the housing price trend? Data tells interesting stories in Ada, Canyon

Homebuyers will not see lower home prices due to dropping lumber prices because it’s just one factor among many others causing builders to raise prices. The cost for steel mill products and OSB remain elevated in addition to an ongoing shortage of skilled labor and buildable lots. On top of those factors, there remains a high demand for housing. CNBC says builders have no reason to lower prices at this time. Though lumber prices are down more than 50% in the course of a few months, prices remain 100% higher than spring 2020 and there are builders still working with lumber they purchased at those heightened prices.