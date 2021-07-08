Cancel
The Roots Frontman Black Thought Releases New Memoir On Audible

By Rashad Grove
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Thought, the frontman of the Grammy-award winning hip hop band The Roots, announced he’s releasing a new audible memoir. Titled 7 Years, Black Thought will detail stories from his childhood growing up in South Philadelphia up through his legendary career in seven-year increments. “This has been almost two years...

