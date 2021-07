Happy National Video Game folks! Though honestly, every day is video game day for me because even if I don’t get time to play them every single day, I’m usually writing about them in some capacity almost every day. I myself am a big fan of collectibles and video games and Youtooz are a great combination of both. To celebrate video game day, let’s take a look at some of the video game themed collectibles that Youtooz has to offer. Side note: there are some Spyro figures here that I have mentioned before but they are really awesome so I’m going to include them here too.