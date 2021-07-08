Utah reports highest daily COVID-19 case count in nearly 4 months
Syringes, stickers and cotton swabs are pictured during a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Central Davis Senior Activity Center in Kaysville on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Utah reported 668 new cases on Thursday — the highest daily increase since mid-March. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — TheUtah Department of Health reported 668 new COVID-19 cases in the state for Thursday — the most new cases in a single day in nearly four months.www.ksl.com
