The Artisan Market kicks off a full Saturday in downtown Brownwood

By brownwoodnews staff
brownwoodnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Artisan Market will be set up this Saturday, July 10th at Pat Coursey Park located at 210 Center Avenue in downtown Brownwood. Shop a variety of vendors from 8am to 12pm. The market features local artisans selling baked goods and handmade items like woodworking, blacksmithing, sewn and screen printed items. Local vendors will also offer a variety of hand-poured candles and jewelry, as well as traditional farmer’s market items like plants, flowers and vegetables.

