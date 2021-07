These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. As part of the upcoming launch of JCPenney Beauty — billed as an "inclusive in-store and online beauty experience" — JCPenney is bringing on Thirteen Lune to open a "shop-in-shop." It will mark the retail debut of the e-commerce platform for Black- and brown-founded beauty and wellness brands. "Thirteen Lune's presence within one of the country's longest standing retailers is profound on many levels," co-founder Nyakio Grieco said, in a statement. "Our brick-and-mortar footprint inside the visionary, hyper-inclusive JCPenney Beauty space will bring a beautifully curated assortment of brands from both Black and brown founders and ally brands who are dedicated to creating lasting change in beauty." {Fashionista Inbox}