This Couple Survived Too Hot To Handle. How Are They Handling The Real World?
Spoilers are ahead. When Emily Miller and Cam Holmes first met, they were in swimsuits filming Netflix reality show Too Hot To Handle season 2 in Turks and Caicos, forced to test their tumultuous, budding relationship by abstaining from sex in front of the entire world. So it’s slightly bizarre to see them now, fully-clothed, cuddled up on a couch in a London flat as they recount their last six months in the real world.www.refinery29.com
