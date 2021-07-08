Check out the UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Cold Open | Video

UFC 264 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+. biggest box office draw, Conor McGregor, who will battle Dustin Poirier for a third (and likely final) time inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, before a capacity crowd. After McGregor defeated Poirier at UFC 178 back in 2014, “The Diamond” evened the score at UFC 257 earlier this year, setting up “the most highly anticipated rubber match in UFC history.” The winner of the 155-pound showdown — which is scheduled for five, five-minute rounds — will have eternal bragging rights, as well as the inside track on a future Lightweight title shot. In UFC 264’s PPV main event, an intriguing Welterweight match up between two former title challengers, Gilbert Burns (No. 2) and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (No. 4) will establish some much-needed title contender clarity moving forward.