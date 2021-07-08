Cancel
Why Central Business Districts Need Diverse Users

By Diana Ionescu
Cover picture for the articleThe downtown business districts of many American cities, write Emily Badger and Quoctrung Bui in the New York Times, "were created through subtraction." The office buildings we think of as the core of these districts were all that remained after residents, department stores, small retailers, and entertainment venues fled the central city. This "precarious urban monoculture" "was already susceptible to shocks and recessions before the pandemic."

Related
Mesa County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Competitive residential buying market affecting renters

Trying to buy a house in Mesa County is looking more and more like a competitive eBay auction. The median price for a home in Mesa County sold in June was $325,000, compared to $320,000 in May, $315,000 in April and $272,000 in June 2020, according to Bray Real Estate’s residential real estate report for June.
Morgan County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Property tax sales for Morgan County

Morgan County real estate with delinquent tax payments from 2017 and mobile homes from 2018 and before will be sold through sealed bids next month. About 34 real estate properties and 42 mobile homes will be available. Minimum bid for real estate is $820 and $900 for mobile homes.
Wakulla County, FLthewakullanews.com

School Board reduces taxes but revenue increases

The Wakulla County School Board is advertising its proposed budget with its lowest-ever millage rate, but it will bring in more money than ever before because of the increase in property values. The total school millage rate is proposed at 5.872 mills. That represents $5.87 for every $1,000 of taxable...
Hartford, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Business Improvement District offers grants to local businesses

HARTFORD — The facade improvement grants offered by the Hartford Business Improvement District have several local businesses updating their storefronts throughout the downtown area. “I think it’s great to see,” Hartford Administrator Steve Volkert said. “We’re excited about all of these improvements because it means that business is obviously strong.”...
Politicsclaytonmo.gov

Downtown Clayton’s Central Business District Overlay Development Standards and Design Guidelines

Since January 2020, H3 Studio has been working with City staff, elected officials, and stakeholders to create updated development standards and design guidelines for the portion of Downtown that includes by N. Brentwood Boulevard, N. Central Avenue, N. Bemiston Avenue, and Forsyth Boulevard. This part of Downtown is the heart of the Downtown Clayton’s dining, entertainment, and boutique shopping, and it has been the subject of several significant development proposals. The purpose of this update is to help ensure that new development within this district matches the vision of the Clayton community and preserves the unique and eclectic character of this part of Downtown.
Economycobizmag.com

Why inclusion is good for business

One in four adults in the U.S. lives with some type of disability, and most of us will experience some form of disability at one point in our lives. For those with disabilities, finding employment and keeping it can be an ongoing challenge. Many people in the disability community struggle...
Culpeper, VAInside Nova

The business case for diversity, equity, and inclusion

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) has been a hot topic in business for the past several years but gained more attention as social justice issues took center stage across the nation and the world last year. But what does it mean for your business and why should you devote your time and resources to this pursuit? Read on for four good reasons (and more) to get on board.
Ada County, IDid.gov

Central District Health Physician Candidates

The Board of Ada County Commissioners will appoint a physician licensed by the Idaho State Board of Medicine to the Central District Health Board. If you would like to provide a recommendation or input to the Board of Ada County Commissioners on one of the candidates please email [email protected] (All emails will be made available to the County Commissioners, the public, and the media).
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Why private-market investors need to accelerate their push for diversity

Diversity in investment decisions is valued by private-market investors, yet the industry can do better when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). To broaden the talent pool, firms should cultivate diverse talents, be more receptive to diverse lateral hiring and look to partnerships to strengthen DEI approaches. Private...
EconomyForbes

Why Businesses Need To Prioritize Upskilling And Reskilling To Stay Competitive

I’ve seen the pandemic inspire small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across every industry to pivot to a more digital business model to survive. From retail and healthcare to even manufacturing, the shift has been good for business, but the accelerated timeline has implications for those looking to reenter the workforce—who may not find the same jobs they left—and for how companies attract and retain top talent.
RetailPLANetizen

12 Developments That Will Change Houston Forever

"East River, a massive new project from the developers of CityCentre, will transform 150 acres of Houston's Fifth Ward into a development consisting of apartments, office space, restaurants, retail shops and medical and entertainment buildings." POST Houston is an "eye-popping complex [that] will feature restaurants, retail and office space, a...
PoliticsPLANetizen

To Make Cities More Livable, Get Rid of Pavement

As planners reevaluate the impacts of urban freeways and work to undo the damage done to urban neighborhoods, writes Mary Pat McGuire, they should also consider "another harmful infrastructure" that has, in many cases, taken over much urban space: "the extraordinary amount of pavement in U.S. cities that has come to characterize urban life."
Massachusetts StatePLANetizen

Opinion: Massachusetts Should Prioritize 'Shovel-Worthy' Projects

"Like states across the country, Massachusetts is preparing to put these billions of dollars in federal funding toward 'shovel ready' infrastructure projects," write Lizzy Weyant and John Stout in Commonwealth Magazine. "These investments are designed to lay the groundwork for a strong, long-term economic recovery." The authors argue that "we learned from former President Obama’s stimulus package that it’s important to fund not just 'shovel-ready' projects, but 'shovel-worthy' projects," which is "the only way we will make our transportation system stronger and more climate resilient." But in Massachusetts, "[m]ost projects currently on our long-term transportation plan have languished for years."
Los Angeles, CAPLANetizen

Lawsuit Puts Downtown L.A. Flower Market Development on Hold

A 12-story development planned for the site of the Southern California Flower Market in downtown Los Angeles has been put on hold due to a lawsuit by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation that alleges that "the project's environmental study failed to adequately account for potential impacts to greenhouse gas emissions, as well as noise impacts to residents of surrounding buildings during the construction process," reports Steven Sharp for Urbanize LA. "The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which sued the City of Los Angeles in 2019 in a bid to halt the project, has been granted a preemptory writ of mandate which order the City to aside entitlements for the project - including a general plan amendment and a zone change - and decertifies its environmental impact report."
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Brookline to launch Diverse and Inclusive Business Directory

The Brookline Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Relations and Brookline Economic Development and Long Term Planning Division are taking steps to support Brookline’s diverse and inclusive independent business community by creating a Diverse and Inclusive Business Directory. This directory, which will be available in Jan. 2022, will serve as...
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

Diversity and inclusion are aim of Beaver Dam business conference

Local leaders hope an upcoming business conference in Beaver Dam will bring awareness of issues surrounding diversity and inclusion as companies seek to attract more workers to the area. The Dodge County chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a half-day diversity, inclusion and equity conference at...
Flower Mound, TXflower-mound.com

New Businesses Coming Soon to the Lakeside Business District

We’re excited to welcome several new businesses coming soon to the Lakeside Business District! Lakeport 2499, owned by EastGroup properties and located along Flower Mound’s southern border, is steadily leasing up. In Building 1, TITANS of CNC - a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) educational platform that moved into a portion...
The Hill

Another condo evacuated in Surfside over safety concerns

Residents of a Surfside, Fla., building just a few blocks from where the Champlain Towers South condominiums once stood voluntarily evacuated earlier this month after engineers identified structural problems. The evacuation of the Regent Palace began on July 9, just one day after an engineer hired by the condo association...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Diversity and Inclusion Workshop for Local Business Leaders

DULUTH, Minn.- Diversity and inclusion are important topics for workplaces. That’s why the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake Superior College, and Visit Duluth teamed up for a diversity and inclusion workshop for local businesses. “Practical ways that we can combat racism in our workplaces, to make those places more...

