Why Central Business Districts Need Diverse Users

Since January 2020, H3 Studio has been working with City staff, elected officials, and stakeholders to create updated development standards and design guidelines for the portion of Downtown that includes by N. Brentwood Boulevard, N. Central Avenue, N. Bemiston Avenue, and Forsyth Boulevard. This part of Downtown is the heart of the Downtown Clayton’s dining, entertainment, and boutique shopping, and it has been the subject of several significant development proposals. The purpose of this update is to help ensure that new development within this district matches the vision of the Clayton community and preserves the unique and eclectic character of this part of Downtown.