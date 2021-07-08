Why Central Business Districts Need Diverse Users
The downtown business districts of many American cities, write Emily Badger and Quoctrung Bui in the New York Times, "were created through subtraction." The office buildings we think of as the core of these districts were all that remained after residents, department stores, small retailers, and entertainment venues fled the central city. This "precarious urban monoculture" "was already susceptible to shocks and recessions before the pandemic."www.planetizen.com
