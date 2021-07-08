BRB Groupthink: That’s My Head Coach
Dom Capers’s great defense fell apart after it was let down by an incompetent offense. Albert Haynesworth ruined Gary Kubiak’s shot at glory, forcing him to find it in Denver. Wade Phillips was never a serious candidate after continuing the losing streak. Bill O’Brien got the bare minimum out of a talented roster, and a top five quaterback—this entire mess is his fault. Romeo Crennel was cute and cuddly, and the perfect lame dunk. And David Culley loves nachos, and football, and I love David Culley.www.battleredblog.com
