BRB Groupthink: That’s My Head Coach

By Matt Weston
Battle Red Blog
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDom Capers’s great defense fell apart after it was let down by an incompetent offense. Albert Haynesworth ruined Gary Kubiak’s shot at glory, forcing him to find it in Denver. Wade Phillips was never a serious candidate after continuing the losing streak. Bill O’Brien got the bare minimum out of a talented roster, and a top five quaterback—this entire mess is his fault. Romeo Crennel was cute and cuddly, and the perfect lame dunk. And David Culley loves nachos, and football, and I love David Culley.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Haynesworth
Person
David Culley
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Romeo Crennel
Person
Bob Mcnair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quaterback#Texans#Gm#Abbott Costello#Penn State#Crennel Defense#Easterby
