Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cottage Living dragged my Sims outside to meet their neighbors

By Nicole Carpenter
Polygon
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach Saturday, the townspeople of Henford-on-Bagley descend upon the village square for the weekly fair. There are booths for fresh flowers and local vegetables, with picnickers huddled around woven baskets from which they pluck jars of canned fruit. Mushrooms grow wild in the nearby brambles, as mischievous rabbits and foxes play in the mossy groves nearby. Henford-on-Bagley is a self-sufficient community and an idyllic, pastoral paradise — one that feels like it’s been plucked from the coziest of fairy tales.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Will#Electronic Arts#Cottage Living#Tiktok#Maxis#English#Dutch#Rabbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Sims 4: Cottage Living Has a Nod to Diablo II’s Secret Cow Level

The Sims and Diablo may be a very odd pairing to cross over into each other, but that’s exactly the case with the latest Sims 4 expansion, Cottage Living. The Sims 4: Cottage Living is concerned with giving your sims a country lifestyle. Along with growing your own fruits and vegetables and visiting the weekly village fair, you can raise your own animals. Buy a chicken coop and you can have your own chickens; buy a cow shed and you can have your own cows and llamas.
Video GamesIGN

The Sims 4: Cottage Living Has Me Playing Sims Like Stardew Valley

I'm an off-and-on Sims player. I'll pick it up when a new expansion drops that interests me, sink about 10-20 more hours in micromanaging my gigantic household of recreations of my closest friends, and then forget about them for several months until the next wave of new content lands. I also play in a fairly vanilla way — I don't touch mods, and I treat The Sims 4 as mostly a relaxing, straightforward life sim, meaning I'm largely pushing my characters to get jobs, achieve their goals, have a kid, meet the Grim Reaper, and repeat. Nothing thus far in The Sims 4's seven(!)-year existence has moved me from this pattern.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Sims 4: Cottage Living is Cosy Gaming at its Best

I’m not a fan of describing games as ‘cosy’, a new trend that has popped up in the last couple of years. But when it comes to The Sims 4: Cottage Living, no other word quite does it justice. This latest expansion, joining The Sims 4 universe later this month,...
Recipescogconnected.com

Life Slows Down in a Fantastic Way in The Sims 4: Cottage Living

The Sims 4 just keeps on getting better with every expansion, letting us live our Simlish life to the fullest. The eleventh DLC entry to the series, The Sims 4: Cottage Living, gives us a fresh look at country life and a taste of farm life. Farming Sims from Stardew...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol Review

When I was a much younger man, living in a student house with three other hard-working scholars who never had time for drinking or shenanigans of any sort, the only form of entertainment we had was my Super Nintendo. Many fun times were had playing Mario Kart and the original Mortal Kombat into the wee small hours. However, one of my fondest memories of those times is off playing Zombies Ate My Neighbors, an (at the time) new approach to the top-down shooter genre. Now, as it happens, both this game and its follow-up, Ghoul Patrol, have been re-released for modern consoles. However the usual question remains – is the magic of the early days still there, or should this have stayed in its coffin? It’s time to grab your 3D glasses to find out.
Video GamesPolygon

Atlus teases too many Persona projects for 25th anniversary

This September marks the 25th anniversary of the Persona role-playing game series, and Atlus cannot be accused of under-celebrating the event. The developer is teasing seven Persona-related project announcements, the first of which will be revealed sometime in September. That septet of announcements stretches out as far as “autumn 2022,”...
Video GamesPolygon

Meet the worst person in video games: Legend of Mana’s racist bunny

The 1999 PlayStation game Legend of Mana, recently remastered for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC, is a bit of an acquired taste. It’s an aggressively weird fantasy game that is also half a dozen other games in one, and it’s not particularly great at anything it tries. Yet I have nothing but fondness for this strange little experiment, since it’s incredibly charming throughout. Except when it comes to Niccolo, the bunny salesman. He’s a piece of shit.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

The Sims 4: Cottage Living left me wishing for the sweet peck of death

The Sims expansion packs used to be game-changing. Literally. When I think back to playing the likes of Superstar, Hot Date or Makin’ Magic, I remember pouring hours into one expansion, never becoming bored thanks to the endless possibilities they presented. Each served as a standalone game in its own right, rather than simply complementing the base game experience.
Video GamesWired UK

Meet the brutal serial killers of The Sims

The once desirable Sunset Valley, where Hank Hankson lived a humble life with his dog Sumo, has been ripped to pieces but an unknown, malevolent, but somehow familiar force. The peaceful facade of suburbia has been destroyed – townsfolk, neighbours, and friends crushed, houses bulldozed and replaced with a series of six-storey tall hedge mazes, looming ominously over Hankson’s small and rundown cottage. It’s only him left.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Counting down to The Sims 4's Cottage Living Expansion release

The Sims has made so many changes over the years. Sending the player into a spooky mansion or simply letting them make a career out of decorating, there's really so much to do. Luckily, in just a few short days, the game gets even bigger with its latest expansion pack, Sims 4 Cottage Living.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: Cris Tales (PS5) - Enchanting RPG Inspired By the Classics

Cris Tales is an absolutely gorgeous game that's heavily inspired by classic RPGs such as Final Fantasy VI and Chrono Trigger, while also managing to put its own unique spin on things. The game’s protagonist, Crisbell, is a young orphan who acquires a magical time crystal which shows her a vision of the future where her small town gets destroyed. This leads to her setting off on an adventure to try to change the future and save the world.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to start Sims 4: Cottage Living

The Sims 4: Cottage Living DLC pack has arrived, giving you the chance to take your favorite Sims out of the big city to live in the countryside. You’ll be able to take care of a wide assortment of animals, such as chickens and cows, allowing you to cultivate your own ingredients to cook in your kitchen and build a massive farm full of animals that you can become friends with. For many of these features, you’ll have to visit a certain neighborhood in the Sims 4 to make this happen, and you’ll need to purchase the Cottage Living DLC. In this guide, we will detail how to start the Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Sims 4 Farmland mod can enhance or replace Cottage Living - it's up to you

The Sims 4 community has been hard at work expanding the simulation experience with mods since its 2014 release, helping to extend the game's shelf life and diversify its content. But The Sims 4 Farmland mod is something very different – it's the first time a large-scale mod has dropped within weeks of an identically themed, official expansion pack: The Sims 4 Cottage Living. This creates a unique situation for both the modder (a Frenchman named Arnie, who previously worked in the film industry) and EA, as the culmination of months of hard work now face off in a battle of free versus paid content.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How To Pre Order and Preload The Sims 4 Cottage Living

The Sims has come a long way since its release all those years ago.. Recently we've seen The Sims Sessions, the Dream Home Decorator pack and now, we've just received a huge new pack in Cottage Living. Teased with a bunch of quaint marketing, Cottage Living has been hinted at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy