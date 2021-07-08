Cottage Living dragged my Sims outside to meet their neighbors

When I was a much younger man, living in a student house with three other hard-working scholars who never had time for drinking or shenanigans of any sort, the only form of entertainment we had was my Super Nintendo. Many fun times were had playing Mario Kart and the original Mortal Kombat into the wee small hours. However, one of my fondest memories of those times is off playing Zombies Ate My Neighbors, an (at the time) new approach to the top-down shooter genre. Now, as it happens, both this game and its follow-up, Ghoul Patrol, have been re-released for modern consoles. However the usual question remains – is the magic of the early days still there, or should this have stayed in its coffin? It’s time to grab your 3D glasses to find out.