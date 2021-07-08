Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Ty Pennington Gave a Glimpse Into His New Bathroom, and It’s All About Layering “Imperfect” Tiles

By Leah Groth
Apartment Therapy
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many tile projects, people are only interested in matching, uniform, and symmetrical pieces of ceramic, porcelain, or glass. After all, one imperfect tile can offset the entire look of a space. However, Ty Pennington’s latest project in his Savannah home offers a contrasting style strategy: Instead of layering several perfect tiles together for a seamless look, he is using only imperfect zellige tiles. The result? Total perfection.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Ty Pennington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceramic Tiles#Glass Tile#Porcelain Tile#Moroccan#Glamour Prevention#Mindbodygreen#Woman S World#Fit Pregnancy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Parade

These 50 Blue Bathroom Ideas Are What Dreams Are Made Of!

Are you designing a bathroom for your dream home or do you want to add some color to your existing one? If so, you should go with the latest color trend: blue! It’s timeless, beautiful and calming, which is why it goes so well in bathrooms. Plus, you can incorporate it into your space in a big or small way. You can paint your walls, DIY your vanity, make a statement with a blue sink, put up blue wallpaper or add blue tile. The options are endless.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Jennifer Garner Has a Cabinet Hack for Making Her Kitchen Feel Less Cluttered

Open shelving and glass cabinets can add some major oomph to a kitchen, especially if you have dishes, glassware, and pots and pans to show off. However, there is one major drawback to the interior design trend that has soared in popularity over the last few years: they can also expose clutter. But Jennifer Garner — whose open, airy cooking space is one of the most covetable kitchens in Hollywood — has revealed her genius hack for side-stepping any potential issues with glass cabinets. Just add curtains.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Oprah’s Under Sink Kitchen Storage Is a Stylish Alternative to Cabinets

Oprah Winfrey invited her followers into her kitchen to share what she was feeding her guests to kick off the July 4 holiday. Aside from the oversized sandwiches by daybird in Los Angeles, there was a lot to take in as the queen of media gave a mini tour of her kitchen. But it’s a subtle design detail that will make you pause and stare: the curtains hanging underneath her kitchen sink.
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines Revealed the First Time She Ever Used Shiplap

Joanna Gaines helped shiplap become as trendy as it is today, making it the farmhouse chic detail that — for many years — every client on “Fixer Upper” needed to have in their homes. And while the material is part of the reason America fell in love with the renovating duo, some may be surprised that Gaines never meant for her name to be connected to it in the long run.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Is the Summer of Outdoor Living Rooms, According to Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent

Over the last year (thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic), Yelp saw mentions of interior designers increase by 372 percent as homeowners made it a priority to upgrade their indoor living spaces. This year, it is all about the outdoors, with a serious increase in search terms related to everything al fresco — and interior designer and TV personality Jeremiah Brent helped back this up with upcoming trends you need to know.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

9 Designers Share Their Favorite Colorful Living Rooms

No two colorful spaces look the same, and the following living rooms prove that color can make a home shine in a variety of ways, even if it’s used subtly. I spoke with nine experts who each shared their favorite vibrant spaces from their portfolios as well as the inspiration behind the design. Whether you’re drawn to bold walls or prefer to stick to pops of color with cheery textiles, these rooms are bound to inspire you to brighten up some aspect of your living room decor.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Glam, Eclectic Redo Makes This Boring Bathroom Unrecognizable

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you live in a home built in the 1980s or 1990s, there are some bathroom features that likely look familiar to you, like faded laminate counters and basic square floor tile, for starters. That was what designer Arianna Danielson was dealing with in her own home. “The before was a super dated and blah bathroom,” Arianna says. “This is the main bathroom in our home and it was such an embarrassment sending our friends and family in here!”
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

10 AllModern Sofas to Shop for Every Design Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The star of the show in any living space is undoubtedly the sofa. One of our favorite places to shop for a new sofa? Well, that’s easily AllModern. The Wayfair sister brand is well known for its ability to strike the perfect balance between style and affordability, with a selection of mid-century modern inspired furniture at unbeatable prices you won’t find anywhere else. When it comes to sofas, AllModern has it all. Whether you’re looking to pick up something in a trendy fabric, like velvet and linen, or shopping with a specific style in mind (modular, flared arm, tuxedo; you name it, they’ve got it) you’re bound to find your next living room staple here. To help make your hunt a bit easier, we scoured the site and pulled 10 of our favorite picks for you. Keep reading to learn more and shop the best AllModern sofas below.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

9 Designers Share the Unexpected Colors They Really Love Right Now

What are the paint colors that are making designers flip at the moment? Well, as it turns out, a bunch of different shades are topping their lists. Here, a handful of pros share the unexpected hues they’ve been using lately or are eager to try in their next big decorating projects. It’s possible you’ve maybe even implemented a few in your own home already. If not, get ready for a little color inspiration!
CelebritiesApartment Therapy

Before and After: Gwyneth Paltrow Transformed Her Assistant’s Blank Living Room Into an All-White Oasis

There’s nothing like planning a surprise for a loved one and being able to witness their over-the-moon reaction, reminding you of how fulfilling it is to give back to someone who’s made a difference in your life. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Gwyneth Paltrow tapped the Property Brothers to transform her assistant and longtime friend Kevin’s first purchased home into the oasis that he deserved — and say thank you for all that he’s done for her.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Kitchn

Oprah Has the Most Brilliant Solution for Her Under-the-Sink Area

To kick off the July 4th holiday weekend, Oprah Winfrey invited her followers into her kitchen to share what she was feeding her guests. Aside from the oversized sandwiches from Daybird in Los Angeles, there were a lot of design elements we couldn’t help but admire. Our favorite detail? The curtains hanging underneath her kitchen sink.
Interior Designhomedit.com

30 Ways to Refresh Your White Bathroom With Style

White, such a crisp, fresh, clean color. It’s no wonder that so many people choose it when they give rooms a makeover. But sometimes, when a space has been white for a while, you might start to miss its beauty in the mundane of everyday life. Especially those white bathrooms....
CelebritiesHello Magazine

J.Lo gave fans a glimpse at her massive bathroom - and it’s next level stunning

If we could bring our dream bathroom to life, Jennifer Lopez’s stunning space would look just like it. The Hustlers star gave fans a glimpse at part of her bathroom when she appeared in a video for her J.Lo Beauty company, and the space was so stunning we almost gasped. In the clip, J.Lo stood in her gorgeous bathroom wearing striped pajamas (that we also want) and broke down the skincare routine she follows every morning.
TV & Videosrealtor.com

Renovation Tips From Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, and More on ‘Battle on the Beach’

Craving a little sun and sand along with some smart home design advice? Then the new HGTV show “Battle on the Beach” is the perfect summer binge. In this series, the network’s stars Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, and Taniya Nayak mentor teams of design newbies as they compete to fix up three houses on Alabama’s Gulf Coast. And in the series premiere, “Battling the Kitchens,” the three teams renovate their kitchens in hopes they’ll impress celebrity judges Mina Starsiak Hawk (“Good Bones”) and Mike Holmes (“Holmes on Homes”) and win not only this challenge, but eventually the whole competition (and a grand prize of $50,000).
Interior Designksl.com

Time to redecorate? This DIY bedroom makeover is what tween dreams are made of

This DIY bedroom makeover will grow with your tween. Decorating a room for a tween girl can be tricky. She’s not into hot pink and dollhouses anymore, but she’s also not quite to the teenage stage yet. This makeover hits all the right marks. It’s still pink, but in a sophisticated way, and all the pieces come together for a functional hangout spot.

Comments / 3

Community Policy