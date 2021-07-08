Ty Pennington Gave a Glimpse Into His New Bathroom, and It’s All About Layering “Imperfect” Tiles
For many tile projects, people are only interested in matching, uniform, and symmetrical pieces of ceramic, porcelain, or glass. After all, one imperfect tile can offset the entire look of a space. However, Ty Pennington’s latest project in his Savannah home offers a contrasting style strategy: Instead of layering several perfect tiles together for a seamless look, he is using only imperfect zellige tiles. The result? Total perfection.www.apartmenttherapy.com
Comments / 3