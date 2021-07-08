Cowboys hoping Amari Cooper’s ankle isn’t an issue going forward
The Dallas Cowboys will be heading into training camp hoping to have their full complement of players back, or at least working on the sidelines to get ready for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, it may be that Cowboys star receiver Amari Cooper won’t be ready in time to begin training camp thanks to nagging irritation in his ankle. Cooper had surgery on the ankle back in January of this year after injuring it in the season-finale against the New York Giants.www.bloggingtheboys.com
Comments / 0