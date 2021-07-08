Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys hoping Amari Cooper’s ankle isn’t an issue going forward

By Terence Watson
Blogging The Boys
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys will be heading into training camp hoping to have their full complement of players back, or at least working on the sidelines to get ready for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, it may be that Cowboys star receiver Amari Cooper won’t be ready in time to begin training camp thanks to nagging irritation in his ankle. Cooper had surgery on the ankle back in January of this year after injuring it in the season-finale against the New York Giants.

www.bloggingtheboys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankles#Nfl Network#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#The New York Giants#Nfl Network#Falcons Wr Calvin Ridley#Nfl Trade News#Nfltradenews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys stay getting shipped to free agent CB Richard Sherman

With less than three weeks before the start of training camp, the Cowboys are largely done adding players to their roster. Some analysts however believe there is one high-profile free agent remaining who makes sense for Dallas to consider brining in to potentially bolster their secondary. As the calendar turns to July, Richard Sherman is still being linked to the Cowboys.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLBlogging The Boys

This time, the Cowboys actually have done enough to fix their run defense

Run defense has become a hot topic in Dallas the last few years, and for good reason. In 2018, the Cowboys enjoyed a banner year stopping the run, buoyed by the strong performance of linebacker duo Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. They finished sixth in the NFL in run defense DVOA and surrendered the fourth fewest rushing yards per carry.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares His Thoughts On Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

After giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The hire was praised by many Cowboys fans and non-fans alike, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was no exception. Appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: David DeCastro, Nick Foles as Cowboys? Zack Martin's rank? Herschel runs again?

The big guys up front lead the pack in this edition of News and Notes. Many are wondering if the six-time Pro Bowler recently released by Pittsburgh is worth a look in Dallas. This comes just as the Cowboys’ own perennial Pro Bowl guard is revealed to be in rarefied air among NFL players. And the need for depth along the O-line is leading one Cowboys scribe to scour other team’s rosters for trade targets.
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

'The Great Wall': Is Cowboys O-Line Again NFC East's Best?

After consultation with three NFL scouts, here's how we rank the four NFC East rosters in the O-line department. Even the most loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys would likely concede that this offensive line is a work in progress. ... in an attempt to get where it was a few years ago, forget trying to recapture "The Great Wall'' level of play from the 1990's Super Bowl years.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals: Leighton Vander Esch could benefit from a fresh start

It’s no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals are in need of more linebackers but they didn’t do much at all to improve the position this offseason despite being terrible against the run a season ago. One intriguing linebacker who could be an option is Leighton Vander Esch of the Cowboys,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones admits he ‘f—ed it up’ with Jimmy Johnson

After years of acrimony between Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson, the Dallas Cowboys owner seemed to acknowledge Wednesday that it was his fault that things went wrong between the pair. Jones and Johnson were former Arkansas teammates and longtime friends when Jones lured Johnson away from Miami to coach the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Birthday Present From Dak Prescott

We have the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re here to report Ezekiel Elliott got a pretty awesome birthday gift from Dak Prescott this week. Elliott told reporters on Thursday that he got a diamond bracelet from Prescott for his birthday. Talk about a pricy gift. But Prescott isn’t short on money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy