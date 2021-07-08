Naya Rivera Family and Fans Reflect on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Passing
The 1-year anniversary of the tragic passing of Naya Rivera is upon us, and people are coming together to talk about this talented actress, loving mother, and iconic symbol in the form of Glee‘s Santana Lopez. Most notably, Naya’s family has come forward to talk about their loss on Good Morning America. Yolanda Previtire, Naya’s mom, told GMA about the sorrow they’ve experienced since Naya’s passing.www.themarysue.com
