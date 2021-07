There’s a duality to splashy Broadway-style musicals that garner almost equal shares of love and hate. For many, musicals are universes where conflicts arise and conclude with enviable ease, and sweeping melodies are conduits for otherwise complex expression. Whether the story ends with hope or tragedy, impactful musicals have the ability to emotionally rock audiences and offer worlds where one can truly escape or feel inspired. That said, there’s also a very vocal population that will attest, sometimes fairly, to the genre’s inherent absurdity. After all, where else can predictable character archetypes reign and large groups of strangers digress into coordinated dance troupes who sing through their issues? Even the biggest Broadway devotee can set aside their love for a moment to recognize when something is ripe for parody.