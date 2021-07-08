Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: 11 incidents of ethnic intimidation reported in Pittsburgh in 2021

By Torsten Ove
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh police have seen 11 incidents of ethnic intimidation in the city since the year began, the bureau announced this week. The crime of ethnic intimidation in Pennsylvania refers to an offense committed with “malicious intention” toward someone based on their race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity. There is no “hate crime” charge in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Race And Ethnicity#Vandalism#Jewish#Zone 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Pennsylvania StateNY Daily News

Rape victim held captive for months rescued after leaving notes in public bathrooms in Pennsylvania

A woman who had been held captive for more than two months was rescued this week after leaving notes in two public restrooms in Pennsylvania, authorities said. The alleged rapist accused of holding her against her will was arrested Sunday after a SWAT team went to the address listed on the notes and found the victim inside, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local media.
Pittsburgh, PAaudacy.com

Pittsburgh Police searching for wanted violent offender

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Special Victims Unit have alerted the public of a violent offender. The wanted offender is Ozell Austin, 58, and is wanted for attempted rape and assault. Austin is listed at 5-foot-11-inches, 175 pounds, with brown eyes, and a...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot in South Side of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was listed in critical condition after being shot in the neck and chest in the South Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh early Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Bingham Street just before 2 a.m. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls...
Harrison County, TXMarshall News Messenger

Police reports

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Apolo Martinez-Arias was arrested July 14 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram. Hunter Austin Greenslate was arrested July 14 on charges of three traffic related MPD warrants. Jeffrey Michael McAndrews was arrested...
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Pittsburgh Police target abandoned cars

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted a sweep of North Side neighborhoods earlier this month, targeting abandoned vehicles on city streets in Manchester, Marshall-Shadeland, Woods Run, Troy Hill, Lower Perrysville and Upper Perrysville. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police investigated a total of 86 complaints from the city’s 3-1-1 system over a...
Huntington, WVHuntingtonNews.Net

July 15 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents. MPD21-0249 07/15/2021 SRL-DUI 1st & 2nd Offense; Warrant Service/Execution Open. CCSO21-1121 07/15/2021 Warrant Service/Execution Closed. HPD21-03211 07/15/2021 48 hour Parking Violation Open. CCSO21-1119 07/15/2021 Tresspassing Closed. HPD21-03212 07/15/2021 Domestic Assault; Fleeing from officer; no vehicle Open. CCSO21-1120 07/15/2021 Fugitive...
Dane County, WICity of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

Incidents listed are selected by the Officer In Charge of each shift that may have significant public interest. Incidents listed are not inclusive of all incidents. To view Calls for Services information, please visit communitycrimemap.com. Requests for information can be directed to the MPD Records Unit: (608) 266-4075. Incident Report...
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Criminal Damaging: At 2:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Davis Court in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with property management, who advised unknown person(s) had damaged the door frame to a vacant apartment.
Mount Laurel, NJburlingtoncountytimes.com

NJ woman charged with bias intimidation after Mount Laurel hotel incident

MOUNT LAUREL - A Middlesex County woman is accused of bias intimidation after she allegedly directed racial slurs — and threw objects — at a motel clerk here. Elizabeta M. Trzeciak, 46, of South River was arrested after an incident at the Super 8 hotel on Fellowship Road, according to an account from Mount Laurel police.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man could spend 14 years in prison after seven armed robberies

PITTSBURGH — A 22-year-old Pittsburgh man could spend the next 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of armed robberies across Allegheny County. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, True Kinnon pleaded guilty to charges related to the string of robberies at businesses in Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Turtle Creek, Oakmont and Monroeville from November 2018 through February 2019. During many of the robberies, investigators said Kinnon and his accomplices brandished revolvers and assault-style rifles at customers and employees.
Stuttgart, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: July 20, 2021

1300 block of S. Timber St., hit and run resulting in property damage. Damage to the driver-side rear door and fender of a 2016 GMC Sierra was reported by the owner, who noticed the damage while the vehicle was parked at Walmart. 1500 block of Red Bud Ln., first-degree terroristic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy