Police: 11 incidents of ethnic intimidation reported in Pittsburgh in 2021
Pittsburgh police have seen 11 incidents of ethnic intimidation in the city since the year began, the bureau announced this week. The crime of ethnic intimidation in Pennsylvania refers to an offense committed with “malicious intention” toward someone based on their race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity. There is no “hate crime” charge in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0