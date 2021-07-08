Cancel
JANET STREET-PORTER: I'm sorry but if they think beating the Italians will make the country a better place on Monday then England's football-mad men have lost their minds

I don't get football. At least, not this kind of mad devotion.

According to fans, pundits and every bloke in the pub in the last 24 hours - football is NOT JUST A GAME.

As played by Harry Kane and his men, it's got magical powers to sort out everything that's grim about life as we face a third wave of Covid and potentially half a million people will soon be in isolation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JN2Lc_0arGJ7ix00
England players celebrate Harry Kane's winner against Denmark on Wednesday, sending the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final

Looking at the euphoria in Wembley, you might think that football delivers a legal high. You can't just be pleased - you've got to go stark raving bonkers. People have lost all sense of reason.

After months of being careful and cautious, a vast army of (mostly) men decided to throw caution to the winds and sod the consequences. Masks? Don't make me laugh. Experts say a third (20,000) will probably test positive for covid in the coming days.

And that's not counting the millions more who leapt into strangers arms in pubs up and down the country.

But who cares?

Growing up, football was a big part of my life - but I fail to see that it's more special than tennis, swimming, or boxing.

Or any other sport in which talented people excel at while talentless, slightly overweight people can join in and enjoy from the comfort of our sofas.

Dad was a fanatical Fulham supporter and took me to matches until I grew into an embarrassing teenager. In my twenties, I went to home games with friends after a boozy lunch in Chelsea. Dad ignored us. Over the years, I turned to tennis instead.

So, I didn't inherit my father's fanaticism about the national game, although, funnily enough, I was in Wembley on the legendary day of Tuesday July 30th 1966, the last time England won a major tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imYCA_0arGJ7ix00
A huge crowd of England fans leave Wembley Stadium after the match despite surging Covid infection rates

But not where you think. I was working as a trainee architect for the local council during uni holidays, a job dad had scored for me. He watched the game at home after work and I went out to a blues club in Soho, dancing. I remember the High Road being packed with fans singing and dancing, just like this week.

Over the years since then, England have caused us so many disappointments and frustrations. But a combination of a new-style manager in the emotionally intelligent Gareth Southgate with a tournament held with real crowds after months of lockdown has led many to think we're at the start of a new era.

The result has been acres of media coverage and comment on social media rebranding football as something that's an 'essential' part of this country's recovery from the mental, financial and physical toll taken by the pandemic.

England's team and their manager are being heralded as a unifying force for good. Anyone might think that watching a game is as good for your wellbeing as getting a jab!

In fact, most people viewing at home were gorging on nutritionally dodgy crap on their sofas, adding to the national obesity problem.

Who needs to listen to Whitty and the medical experts about super-spreading, social distancing and hand washing after Boris caved in and allowed the stadium to admit 60,000 supporters?

There is one rule for the Holy Sport of Football, and another for the mums and dads who can't go to sports days and those in care homes still limited to few visitors. Theatres forced to close as one cast member tests positive. Galleries forced only to admit by prior appointment,

Football occupies pole position in the nation's consciousness. If we win, somehow, we'll all feel better. But will we?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcJyX_0arGJ7ix00
Fans climb on top of a bus in central London after the result sent England to their second ever tournament final

Look at the pictures of the 60,000 in Wembley and you realise we live in selfish times. Adult men ripping their clothes off, snogging and embracing - crying with emotion.

It certainly was an extraordinary expression of joy. Many watching would have sadly realised that their partners would never show this much enthusiasm in the bedroom. It's the British way.

Commentators reckon football is 'good' for society, it brings us together to celebrate our successes and mourn our defeats. They cite the young men as terrific role models and Gareth Southgate is literally referred to as a demi-god.

Compared to this lot, the antics of Hancock seem tacky. No wonder the Prime Minister couldn't wait to be photographed at Wembley last night wearing his very own personalised England shirt with '10' on the back.

Prince William was whooping in the Royal Box, along with Paul Gascoigne. David Baddiel and Frank Skinner were cheering in the crowds. Stephen Fry was pontificating 'Football doesn't matter….until it does'. Supporting footie sends out a message that you're 'one of the lads'. Many women would disagree.

Football - and England's progress through the Euros - has numbed us to what's really going on in the country. The people in hospitals who can't have visitors. The cuts to social care because ten years after the Dilnot report, nothing has been done, even though Boris said he'd deal with it the first day he took the job.

Football euphoria means little to those contemplating the end of furlough. Or the thousands of small businesses teetering on the edge of bankruptcy while the government dithers about ending restrictions until August 16. And it will hardly fix the spiralling deficit - do we just keep on borrowing forever?

Football euphoria allows us to ignore the fact that we still don't know what Labour stands for, and what about those at the bottom of the income scale they are supposed to represent? The mums who lost their job when pubs and cafes closed, factories downsized. The people who couldn't afford football shirts for their kids.

The hysterical outpourings have got so fantastical I am starting to fear for the nation's health next Monday morning if England lose - and there's a 50% chance that will be the case.

One pundit wrote 'this team can unite us unlike any other in my lifetime'. With public faith in politicians at rock bottom, the England Manager is being described like a cross between Winston Churchill and God. If there was an election tomorrow for leadership of any party, with Gareth on the ballot paper, he'd walk it.

During the semi-final against Denmark, the TV commentary was excruciating. At one point, a pundit uttered the words; 'the next 30 minutes are going to change your life'. I pressed the mute button.

When the plucky England team won, I was told to keep my lucky pants on for the match next Sunday. To sit in the same place, and eat the same rubbish.

It's harmless fun, but football isn't a wonder drug. The reality of Covid will become all too clear over the coming fortnight. And I'm afraid those England shirts won't have offered much protection against this deadly virus.

