Saint Louis, MO

Here’s why local stocks continue to outperform national indexes this year

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis public company stocks continued to outperform national indexes year to date through the second quarter, a trend that began in the first quarter. The stocks of 34 companies based in St. Louis, or with a large presence here, rose nearly 19% through the quarter ended June 30, according to the equally weighted Argent St. Louis Stock Index. That compared with gains of 14.4% in the S&P 500, 12.5% in the Nasdaq, and 12.7% in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

