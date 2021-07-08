Atlanta BeltLine Inc. seeks redevelopment near Piedmont Park

Personal Care, Inc. today announced the retirement, effective September 30, 2021, of the firm’s President, Weyman Perry. Mr. Perry has served in his current role since January 2014, and prior to that, served for over 25 years in the healthcare community in the metro Atlanta area. During Mr. Perry’s tenure as President he played an important role in helping the firm continue to develop strategic partnerships across numerous organizations that provide care and support services to senior adults and to help lead the firm through significant changes in the industry overall. Mr. Perry continues to be very active in serving on community boards and corporate boards that are focused on the provision of care and services to the senior population at large. He has worked closely with community hospital systems, skilled nursing and rehab facilities, senior living communities, geriatric care managers, physicians, home health and hospice companies as well as organizations that serve the senior populations need for safe, affordable housing like Leading Age Georgia. Mr. Perry has also been active in numerous senior care provider organizations whose members represent all aspects of services and support needed by senior adults and their families. Personal Care, Inc. is Atlanta’s premier home care services provider. For over 40 years, Personal Care has been providing quality home care services to Atlantans allowing them to remain as independent as possible in their homes. Whether the need is for a Certified Nursing Assistant providing supportive services around activities of daily living or for more complex care oversight requiring nursing expertise, Personal Care is your trusted partner for home care in Atlanta.