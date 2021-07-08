Cancel
PREMIERE | EDDIE Recruits Blanke For a Dark, Powerful New Remix of “Abandon”

By Laurel Barkan
this song is sick
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever we get any release from someone on the mau5trap roster, we know it’s gonna be fire. This time it’s EDDIE who linked up with Blanke for a remix of “Abandon.”. The original EDDIE version is already melodic and emotional, but Blanke takes takes it up another level. He amps up the piano at the beginning, while also adding grittiness and heavy distortion. Blanke has been playing drum & bass under his ÆON alias and that influence is shining through here. The breakdown is fast paced and hard hitting; the final result is truly bonkers. — Here’s what Blanke had to say about the track:

