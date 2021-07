The GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update is coming on July 20 with a new social space dedicated to showing off the community's coolest cars. The main attraction for the update is the LS Car Meet, a giant, shared social space in a warehouse on the edge of town. GTA Online players can display their cars of choice for all to admire in the rows of parking spaces, and you don't need to worry about anybody messing up your ride with bullet holes or scorch marks: no fighting in the car meet, just admiring. That means no rolling up to the warehouse in a vehicle with built-in weapons, either.