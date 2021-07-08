Rain helps, but drought conditions persist

Rains across North Dakota slightly eased the state’s dry conditions but the entire state remains in some form of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. An area of exceptional drought, the worst of four categories, centered mostly in the north central part of the state, now covers about 12% of the state, down from nearly 18% last week. Areas of extreme -- the second worst category -- and exceptional drought categories now exist in about 52% of the state, a drop from almost 61% at the end of June. More than 91% of the state is in the drought monitor’s severe category or higher.