One of the bass music scene’s most beloved artists, Rusko, swung by to chat about growing up in the UK, his recent shift to DnB, and more. There are certain artists whose names you hear and an immense wave of memories come flooding back – one of those being the dubstep don himself, Rusko. The UK-born producer has been a staple in the dubstep scene since his emergence in 2006 with this first release on Dub Police, SNES Dub, and he still continues to do amazing things for the bass community in the present.