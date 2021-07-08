Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Esri Advances Enterprise Field Operations with iOS and iPadOS

By Editor
gisuser.com
 14 days ago

ArcGIS Field Maps Improves Mobile Worker Efficiency and Accuracy on iPhone and iPad. REDLANDS, Calif.–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today shared increased momentum with ArcGIS Field Maps, helping businesses transform how mobile workers perform duties through field operations software optimized for iOS and iPadOS. Esri has been working with users in utility, transportation, public safety, and government enterprises for years to support their unique workflows and challenges. Now through ArcGIS Field Maps, a data-driven all-in-one app initially released in November 2020, mobile workers are able to easily collect and edit data, find information, and report their real-time locations.

gisuser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Ipados#Hdr Engineering#Ios Devices#Engineering Systems#Gis Specialist#The Apple App Store#Esri Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Place
Dubai
News Break
iPad
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

Acquia Advances Composable Enterprise with Latest Version of Digital Experience Platform

Digital experience company Acquia today announced major updates to the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Acquia Open DXP is powered by Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud, bringing the full power of the integrated Acquia platform to enable marketers, developers and IT operators to assemble and deploy digital experiences for every point in the customer journey. This latest version includes support for the employee experience, a new China hosting service and a newly integrated user interface for Marketing Cloud, among other enhancements.
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)
Softwaremit.edu

Accelerate Digital Transformation With ‘No-Code’ Software Tools

Once the pandemic’s threat became clear, many leadership teams raced to reinvent their companies through digital transformations. Many continue to focus exclusively on complex, large-scale efforts and are finding it difficult to make quick progress. Backlogs of smaller technology projects have rapidly increased as experienced software developers have prioritized digitally revamping complex core offerings.
Softwareaithority.com

Comm100 Launches Integration With Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM

Users can now access and update customer information directly in Comm100’s agent console. Comm100, a global provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions that connect brands with their customers, announced an integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM that will allow users to see and update customer information directly inside the Comm100 agent console – giving them the tools to deliver personalized and contextualized customer experiences. This integration makes it easy for agents to tailor their live chat conversations based on current customer data without needing to toggle between multiple applications while chatting.
Softwaregisuser.com

1Spatial unveils new 1Integrate 3D rules engine

Cambridge, UK, 13th July 2021, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global geospatial software and solutions leader, are increasing the capability of their patented rules engine, 1Integrate, with added support for 3D data. 1Integrate 3.0 now supports full 3D data in its data stores, rules and actions. The updated data visualiser allows you...
Softwareaithority.com

Radix IoT Releases Major Mango Platform Update Simplifying IoT Integration For OEMs

Mango Series 4 Allows OEMs to Seamlessly IoT-Enable their Products.  Radix IoT announces the public release of its Mango Series 4 platform. This major upgrade positions Mango Series 4 as the most reliable IoT platform on the market offering a huge leap in usability, scalability, and security features over its Spring 2021 pre-release to key customers. With its ground-breaking capacity and analytical proficiency for large-scale institutional users, Mango Series 4 is the market’s most comprehensive platform facilitating OEMs and their customers’ proactive asset management and remote monitoring of commissioned equipment, transforming all types of technology into IoT-compatible infrastructure at a global scale.
aithority.com

Hive Launches a Collaborative Note Taking and Task Management App for Zoom

Hive Notes for Zoom helps teams be more productive before, during and after a meeting while enhancing the in-meeting experience. Hive, the productivity platform provider, announced the launch of Hive Notes, a collaborative note taking and task management app for Zoom Video Communications that delivers an embedded experience within Zoom Meetings.
Softwareaithority.com

Elecard Boro Monitoring System Was Deployed on Globecast’s Cloud Playout Platform for Premium-Quality Video

Globecast, The Global Solutions Provider for Media and Content Management, Has Deployed Elecard’s Boro Monitoring System as Part of Its Market-Leading Cloud Playout Infrastructure. Globecast is migrating customers from traditional hardware-based operations to the cloud. To help ensure a smooth development, implementation and operation of the cloud platform, Globecast chose...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management in the Cloud at Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText, announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
ComputersSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Advances in ERP Technology Benefit Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

A strategically-designed enterprise resource planning (ERP) system can assist organizations of all sizes by analyzing data from disparate organizational functions and synthesizing in real time, according to a study released by the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS). With the innovative shared web platform, ERP systems can help more organizations...
Cell PhonesComputerworld

ArcGIS Field Maps + iPhones herald the emerging digital enterprise

IPhones and iPads continue to replace the terminals once used by field service teams, but there are bigger implications as the kind of information gathered using Esri’s industry-standard ArcGIS Field Maps app finds new deployments in smart city management and digital twins. With tens of thousands of clients worldwide, Esri...
TechnologyNeowin

Samsung expands its range of SDN solutions to aid mobile operators and enterprises

Samsung has stated that it is broadening its portfolio of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solutions by bringing new enhancements that will aid various enterprises and mobile operators in administering networks efficiently. Thus far, its SDN portfolio has offered support for data center operations. The latest SDN solutions with enhanced capabilities will...
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Apple Seeds RC Version of iOS and iPadOS 14.7 to Developers

Apple today seeded the RC version of new iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the fifth iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates. iOS and iPadOS 14.7 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
TechnologyTimes Union

EMA Research Webinar to Reveal How IT Organizations are Evolving Network Infrastructures and Operations to Support a Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled “Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise,” featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA. Prior to the...
California Stategisuser.com

Esri Awards GIS Users for Improving Social, Environmental, and Economic Outcomes

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During the 41st annual User Conference, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced the recipients of the prestigious President’s Award, Enterprise GIS Award, and Making a Difference Award. All award recipients were lauded for constructing a more sustainable and equitable future by using geospatial technology to improve their communications, communities, and environments.
Redlands, CAgisuser.com

Esri Releases New Predictive 2050 Global Land Cover Map

REDLANDS, Calif.—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced it is releasing a new high-resolution, 2050 global land cover map as part of the company’s Living Atlas. Built in partnership with Clark Labs and using European Space Agency (ESA) 2010 and 2018 climate change initiative (CCI) satellite imagery, the map lets users see how the world’s land cover will change 30 years into the future.
Technologygisuser.com

Udemy Integrates with Microsoft Viva to Streamline Learning and Increase Learner Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO —Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced their integration with Microsoft Viva Learning, part of Microsoft’s Viva employee experience platform bringing together communications, knowledge, learning, resources, and insights. “For companies to compete in today’s global markets and upskill employees for the future, learning must...

Comments / 0

Community Policy