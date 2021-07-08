Esri Advances Enterprise Field Operations with iOS and iPadOS
ArcGIS Field Maps Improves Mobile Worker Efficiency and Accuracy on iPhone and iPad. REDLANDS, Calif.–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today shared increased momentum with ArcGIS Field Maps, helping businesses transform how mobile workers perform duties through field operations software optimized for iOS and iPadOS. Esri has been working with users in utility, transportation, public safety, and government enterprises for years to support their unique workflows and challenges. Now through ArcGIS Field Maps, a data-driven all-in-one app initially released in November 2020, mobile workers are able to easily collect and edit data, find information, and report their real-time locations.gisuser.com
