The 2021 Preseason Big 12 Conference Standings

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 14 days ago

On Thursday, The Big 12 Conference released the 2021 Preseason standings as voted on by the media. The Oklahoma Sooners take the top spot for the sixth straight year with 35 first place votes followed by the Iowa State Cyclones while West Virginia sits at No. 6.

2021 Preseason Big 12 Standings

1. Oklahoma

2. Iowa State

3. Texas

4. Oklahoma State

5. TCU

6. West Virginia

7. Kansas State

8. Baylor

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

