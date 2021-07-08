PREMIERE | Mersiv Drops Melodic Dubstep Track “Floating Underwater Above the Clouds” Ahead of Debut Album
Colorado’s own bass hero, Mersiv, has long been dishing out serious tunes, so news that his debut album Pretty Dark Loud is coming this fall is music to our ears. To feed our anticipation’s appetite a little bit, we’ve got the premiere for the first single off the proejct, “Floating Underwater Above the Clouds”. This is an intense and enrapturing melodic dubstep song with intricate production.thissongissick.com
