PREMIERE | Mersiv Drops Melodic Dubstep Track “Floating Underwater Above the Clouds” Ahead of Debut Album

By Katie Porter
this song is sick
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s own bass hero, Mersiv, has long been dishing out serious tunes, so news that his debut album Pretty Dark Loud is coming this fall is music to our ears. To feed our anticipation’s appetite a little bit, we’ve got the premiere for the first single off the proejct, “Floating Underwater Above the Clouds”. This is an intense and enrapturing melodic dubstep song with intricate production.

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

