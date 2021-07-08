Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with new Coconut Cream Pie flavor

BRENHAM, Texas — Ice cream lovers rejoice! Texas staple Blue Bell is introducing a new flavor to commemorate National Ice Cream Month.

The company is introducing Coconut Cream Pie into the mix, a blend of coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl with toasted coconut.

"Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert," Carl Bree, general sales manager for Blue Bell said in a press release. "What better way to cool down at your next barbecue than with a bowl of our new flavor? Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is light and silky smooth."

Coconut Cream Pie is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

In addition to Coconut Cream Pie, Blue Bell is also bring back Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough in stores this month as well.