Brenham, TX

Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with new Coconut Cream Pie flavor

Posted by 
KAGS
KAGS
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131tXE_0arGGivQ00

BRENHAM, Texas — Ice cream lovers rejoice! Texas staple Blue Bell is introducing a new flavor to commemorate National Ice Cream Month.

The company is introducing Coconut Cream Pie into the mix, a blend of coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl with toasted coconut.

"Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert," Carl Bree, general sales manager for Blue Bell said in a press release. "What better way to cool down at your next barbecue than with a bowl of our new flavor? Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is light and silky smooth."

Coconut Cream Pie is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

In addition to Coconut Cream Pie, Blue Bell is also bring back Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough in stores this month as well.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Ice Cream Month#Blue Bell#Food Drink#French
