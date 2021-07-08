Celebrating 100 years: Oregon Trail Days events set for July 8-11
This year’s Oregon Trail Days will harken back to its history, although history had little to do with the original celebration until the second year. Gering’s Oregon Trail Days celebration is celebrating its 100th consecutive year July 8-11 as the “longest, continuous running celebration in Nebraska,” Bill Schlaepfer, Oregon Trail Days board of directors member said. “(It’s) Western Nebraska’s safe, fun-filled weekend.”starherald.com
