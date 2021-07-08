Bills for Legislature's private legal team in initiative law case: $110K and counting

A candidate for the Chautauqua County Legislature is inviting officials in the Village of Fredonia and Town of Pomfret to help sponsor a public forum regarding New York State's recently enacted marijuana legalization law. Susan Parker, the Democratic candidate for Legislature District 4, believes communities and local officials have many questions about the law, and says, "It's important that residents and local officials know the law, understand its possible pitfalls and possible benefits, and make reasoned, practical decisions about its implementation." Parker adds, "For our communities to be in a better position, we need to provide experienced informed people to share information about the law and its ramifications." Parker has asked officials to volunteer one or two representatives to work with her on an informational and educational forum for early September, and has reached out to a number of organizations seeking their expertise and involvement.