Bills for Legislature's private legal team in initiative law case: $110K and counting

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com
tribuneledgernews.com
 14 days ago

BOISE — So far, the Idaho Legislature has been billed for more than $110,000 in fees for its private legal team that’s representing it in a court challenge of a restrictive new voter initiative law. The initial invoices, $55,078.50 each for the House and the Senate, cover only work done...

