Free SBDC Webinar on Employee Retention

With all the talk of the 2021 employee tsunami more than ever the importance of retaining employees is being discussed. Take some actionable steps and learn strategies, both short and long term, in engaging and retaining employees in this two-hour offering. The prediction of one in every four employees changing jobs in the next 12 months and the negative impact it can have on you and your company warrants an investment in learning how to save yourself and your company both time and money by keeping those you have and creating loyalty with those you hire.