(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In recent months, headlines on Rigzone and other oil and gas industry websites have touted robust gasoline demand in the United States. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) tracks volumes of refined products supplied across the country on a weekly basis, and its figures for finished motor gasoline imply demand for the fuel. Here is a breakdown of EIA’s finished motor gasoline supplied figures during a recent six-week span: