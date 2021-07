The world is becoming urban. In 2018 the urban settlements worldwide hosted approximately 55.3% of the world’s population. The projections of the United Nations estimates by 2030 that 60% of the world’s population is going to be living in urban agglomerations. The key trends in urbanization unfold the concern of governments to make human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable[1]. Nature is having a devastating impact due to urban metabolism (waste), the main concern of authorities is to diminish the impact by creating efficient processes that reduce waste such as recycling, alternative energy, or transitions in fossil fuel, just to name a few.