Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A Sea Monster Crashes Twenty One Pilots' Aquatic 'Saturday' Video: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently for Twenty One Pilots, Saturdays are best spent coming face to face with a sea monster. The alternative pop/rock duo released the music video for their single “Saturday” on Thursday (July 8), featuring a guest appearance from a giant creature of the deep blue sea. The “Saturday” video finds...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Dun
Person
Tyler Joseph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty One Pilots#Music Video#The Sea Monster#Sea Creature#Take Ver Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicdailyutahchronicle.com

Twenty One Pilots Showcase Stunning Style with ‘Scaled and Icy’

Twenty One Pilots has gained popularity in recent years thanks to the innovative and genre-bending style of their music. The alternative music duo gained traction in 2015 with the release of their album “Blurryface.” Since then, they’ve released “Trench” (2018) — a concept album that sent fans in a frenzy searching for clues posted to the band’s Instagram account ahead of its release — and singles “Level of Concern” (2020) and “Christmas Saves The Year” (2020).
MusicVulture

The War on Drugs Offer ‘Living Proof’ of New Music, Announce Album

Bruce Springsteen is in the news and we’re all continuing to struggle to navigate a changed world — what better time for the War on Drugs to return? The preeminent indie rockers are back, announcing their fifth studio album and first in four years, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, out October 29. Opening track “Living Proof” is the first offering from the record, one of the sparsest tracks ever from a band known for impressive, sweeping synthesizer work. This song almost feels acoustic, save for some flickers of electric guitar, instead grounded by bandleader Adam Granduciel’s wandering, contemplative lyrics. According to a press release, the song came out of a rare live jam session between the band’s full six-piece lineup, at Los Angeles’s Electro-Vox Recording Studios in May 2019. Emmett Malloy’s music video took place around another historic California studio, Stinson Beach’s Panoramic, with Granduciel wandering around nearby beaches, forests, and fields.
MusicBillboard

Track List For Posthumous Pop Smoke 'Faith' Album Revealed

The track list for the second posthumous album from late rapper Pop Smoke, Faith, has been revealed in a most unusual way. The 21-track collection from the MC born Bashar Barakah Jackson will drop on Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records on Friday (July 16) and an interactive website popped up this week that allows fans to scratch off virtual lottery tickets to reveal the track titles.
MusicBillboard

Watch Shota Shimizu's New 'Curtain Call' Music Video Feat. ONE OK ROCK's Taka

J-pop singer-songwriter Shota Shimizu shared the new music video accompanying the latest cut from his new album Hope, called “Curtain Call” featuring ONE OK ROCK frontman Taka. Shimizu asked Taka to collaborate on the track after the two got to know each other better through the [re:] project they worked...
MusicStereogum

Grimes Previews Another New Song: “My Label Thinks This Isn’t A Single”

Newly minted reality TV judge Grimes has also been trickling out information about her follow-up to last year’s Miss Anthropocene, her first album for new label home Columbia Records. Before explaining that the album is a “space opera” about lesbian artificial intelligence, she teased a new song called “Shinigami Eyes” on Discord, where she’s apparently joining the staff. Now she’s previewing another new track.
Musicearmilk.com

KSHMR releases summer anthem "Ready To Love" via Dharma Worldwide

Marking the first single after the release of his debut studio album Harmonica Andromeda, KSHMR returns with a bright, buoyant summer anthem "Ready To Love". A long-awaited ID that has graced his live sets for years, the track is available now via Dharma Worldwide and Spinnin’ Records. The track opens...
MusicBillboard

Lorde Details 'Solar Power's Early Stages & Teases She's 'Shooting a Thing'

Even though it’s been more than three weeks since Lorde announced that her third album Solar Power is coming Aug. 20, only one single -- the album’s title track -- has been released so far. Devoted fans have been eager for more from the highly anticipated record, and on Monday (July 12), the New Zealand pop star shared details of the album’s beginning stages in a new email sent to those on her mailing list.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
SportsPosted by
E! News

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

Family and friends are mourning the loss of surfer Óscar Serra. The 22-year-old star passed away on July 17 following a tragic surfing accident in Puerto Escondido, Mexico. The Spanish surfer sustained fatal injuries after falling from a wave that rose to 6 feet before he hit the ocean floor, according to Men's Health, which cited local media.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West compares marital home with Kim Kardashian in LA to 'prison' and accuses her of 'taking everything' in new song... as he breaks down in tears at a listening party in Las Vegas

Kanye West reportedly broke down in tears on stage at his album listening party in Las Vegas over the weekend, playing a track that included disparaging remarks about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. His new song Welcome to my Life is said to include lyrics about his troubled personal life...
Florida StateRadar Online.com

Britney Spears Paid For $1 Million Florida Penthouse Condo Sister Jamie Lynn Occupies, Despite Actress' Claims She's Never Taken A Dime From The Singer

Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has "righteously" claimed she's never taken money from the pop star. But it turns out, Britney reportedly owns a penthouse condominium Jamie Lynn often occupies and has long insinuated belongs to her/her family unit, meaning it was likely the singer's hard-earned cash that funded the hefty purchase.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Lindsay Lohan's life in Dubai 23 years after The Parent Trap made her famous

She boarded a plane and moved to London in much-loved family comedy The Parent Trap, and now Lindsay is embracing the spirit of her character by living abroad in real life. In her twenties, Lindsay was often photographed partying in Los Angeles, but in her thirties, the star has managed to avoid much of the limelight by moving to the United Arab Emirates.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy