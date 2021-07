Julio Torres is likely a name that many people aren’t super familiar with. However, if you’re the type of person that wants to wow your friends with that insider Hollywood knowledge and insight, he’s a person you should get familiar with, as soon as possible. You see, not only is he a hilarious stand-up comedian, but Torres is also a well-respected ‘SNL’ writer that has shown up in some solid TV roles such as “Los Espookys” and the Hulu series, “Shrill.” And to add to his already strong bonafides, he’s set to write and direct a new film with Tilda Swinton attached.